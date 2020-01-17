1/20/20 — Elizabeth “Sibbie” A. Brewer

Elizabeth “Sibbie” A. Brewer, of Normandy, passed this life on Thursday,
January 16, 2020, at the age of 83. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends on
Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3 PM to 6 PM.
Elizabeth, a native of Normandy, was the daughter of the late Floyd and
Annie Rowlett Jones. She was a member of the Assembly Church of God in
Tullahoma. “Sibbie” described herself as a “caregiver” and she enjoyed
visiting the residents of the nursing homes on Sunday afternoons, praying
and reading her Bible. She loved talking about Jesus with others and was a
faithful “Prayer Warrior”. As her health failed and she neared her death,
she was very excited to join her “Jesus”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Gary
Wayne, Billy Joe, Lannie Ray and Jerry Dale Jones.
“Sibbie” is survived by brother, Ronnie Layton Jones (Brenda) of Moore
County; sister, Floy Jean Brown (Lawrence) of Shelbyville and several
nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to the Shepherds House of Tullahoma, P O Box 2611, Tullahoma,
Tennessee 37388.
