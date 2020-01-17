1/19/20 — Eulus Sterling Haley

Graveside services for Mr. Eulus Sterling Haley, age 85, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hurricane Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Haley passed from this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Sterling was born in Manchester to the late Raymond and Evelyn Haley. Before his retirement from TN Apparel, Sterling served 12 years in the United States Army and United States Army National Guard, and he served time at the DMZ Zone in Korea. He was a member of Hurricane Grove Baptist Church where he loved to worship Jesus, was the song leader, and taught Sunday School. Sterling loved to play and listen to Bluegrass music. He once performed for President George W. Bush, Sr., during his time as Vice President, and he was also able to witness President Harry Truman during the dedication of AEDC. Sterling loved to go fishing, but his favorite past time was spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Sterling is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Lora Haley; two brothers, Bill and Floyd Haley. He is survived by his son, Jeff Haley (Becky); daughter, Susie George (Timmy); and two grandchildren, Amelia George (Cody Liles) and Romy Haley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Sterling’s name to Billy Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, The Gideon’s, Preborn, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or any veteran’s organization.
