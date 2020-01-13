1/18/20– Aubrey Doss Jarratt Jr.

Aubrey Doss Jarratt Jr. , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at his home at the age of 98. Mr. Jarratt was born in Murfreesboro to the late Aubrey Jarratt Sr. and Octavia Ridley Jarratt. He served his country as a Naval Pilot during World War II and went on to be a commercial pilot as well. Mr. Jarratt also worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory before moving to Tullahoma in 1957. He then worked as a mechanical engineer for ETF until his retirement and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jarratt was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Jarratt; one son, John Jarratt; one grandson, Jason Jarratt; and one brother, Justin Jarratt. He is survived by his son, Steven Jarratt and his wife Debbie of Tullahoma; one grandson, Joe Jarratt of Knoxville; two granddaughters, Shannon Kirkpatrick and her husband Randy of Jasper, and Holly Wiggs and her husband Daniel of Estill Springs; and three great-grandchildren, Weston Lee Kirkpatrick, Makayla Kirkpatrick, and Scout Wiggs. Visitation for Mr. Jarratt will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Russ Young and Gary Webb officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.