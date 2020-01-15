1/17/20– Janice Elaine Dixon

Mrs. Janice Elaine Dixon, 78, passed away Tuesday
January 14, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. She
was born in Manchester, Tennessee on May 18, 1941 to Milburn Elwood Teters
and Mary J. McCullough Teters who preceded her in death. She was also
preceded by special nephews, Scott Douglas Bryan and Troy Alan Bryan.
She was a member of the Rutledge Falls Baptist Church in Tullahoma and was
retired from the Coffee County Assessor of Property’s office.
She is survived by her husband, James M. Dixon; son, David Pugh,
Murfreesboro; daughters, Kim (David) Taylor, Manchester and Vicki (Kurt)
Holasek, Portsmouth, VA; sister, Linda (Douglas) Bryan, Manchester;
grandchildren, Kara and Keith Holasek, Tyler Pugh, Amanda (Adam) Morgan,
Josh Taylor, Morgan (Justin Lowery) Taylor and Breyer Taylor; great
grandchildren, Emma and Olivia Morgan; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Minister Evan Owens officiating with burial to follow in the Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.