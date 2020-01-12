1/15/20 — Troy L. Green

Mr. Troy L. Green, age 69 of Manchester, passed away on
Friday, January 10 at his home after an extended illness. Funeral services
will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 AM at Central Funeral
Home Chapel with pastor Brandon Stutts officiating. Burial will follow in
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on
Tuesday from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home and from 9 AM until time of
service on Wednesday.
Troy was born in Guntersville, AL on May 22, 1950 to Troy A. and Lottie
Dunn Green. Troy is preceded in death by his parents, son, Steven Green,
stepdaughter, Penny Shelton, and great grandson, Colby Green. He is
survived by his wife of 10 years, Trudie Cornelison Green. He had 6
children and stepchildren: Shawn Kelley of Mascot, TN; Michelle Hilliard
of Jamestown, ND; Michael (Tara) Green of Watertown, SD; Anthony (Jenny)
Green of Sioux Falls, SD; Michael Bennett of Manchester, TN; and Cheryl
(Sam) Mai of Manchester, TN. Troy also had 22 grandchildren and 10 great
grandchildren that he adored.
Troy and his wife, Trudie, were members of the Tullahoma bowling league. He
loved to play his guitar and sing in church and he shared a love of Alabama
football with his late son, Steven.
