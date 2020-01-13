1/15/20– Beatrice “Bea” Wells

Funeral services for Mrs. Beatrice “Bea” Wells, age 72, of Morrison, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Mrs. Wells passed from this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Bea was born in Jacksonville, FL, to the late Harim and Mary Rector. She worked for the state of Tennessee upon her retirement. Bea was a member of Forest Mill Baptist Church, loved singing solos at church on Sunday mornings, and enjoyed singing Christian music. She loved cats, reading, and playing cards. Most importantly though, Bea loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, stepmother, and grandmother.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Harim and Mary Rector. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Alvin Cloys Wells; three stepsons, Al (Dee), Don (Lynn), and Dexter (Lisa); six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.