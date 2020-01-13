1/14/20 — Molly June Hickman Blankenship

Mrs. Molly June Hickman Blankenship, age 83 of Hillsboro, passed away January 10, 2020, at Bailey Manor in Manchester. She was born on June 20, 1936, in Dayton, TN to the late Clarence and Ruby Hickman. She was a member of the Hillsboro Baptist Church. Her hobbies included gardening and flower planting, collecting salt & pepper shakers and rocks. She loved others and caring for all.
Mrs. Molly is survived by her husband of 63 years, Clarence Blankenship; four daughters, Molly Ann Cooper (Melvin) of Manchester, Debra Kay Poole (Roole) of Hillsboro, Theresa Carol Hosea (Carl) of Manchester, and Alice Jean Marshal (Mike) of Decherd; one son, Clinton Louis Blankenship of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Marty Cooper (Casey), Penny Evans (David), Jake Vencion, Harry Hosea, Joseph Hosea, Erica Dwyer (John), Lance Poole, Heather Tucker, and Erina Dority; great grandchildren, Brady and Delaney Cooper, Austin(Kandi) and John McKelvey, Paul Evans, Kara Khloe, John Michael, Charlotte Jacy, and Jaden Dority; sister, Patricia Pritchett of Dayton, TN.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Molly is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Paul Hickman, both of Dayton, TN.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, at 2 PM in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 4-7 PM at Central Funeral Home.
