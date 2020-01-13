1/14/20 — Miss Christy Carol Parks

Miss Christy Carol Parks, 49, passed away Sunday
January 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Manchester, Tennessee on
June 11, 1970 to George Grundy Parks and Edna Virginia Brothers Parks who
preceded her in death.
She attended the Hillsboro United Methodist Church and Currently attended
the Hillsboro Church of Christ.
She is survived by her brother, Ricky Parks and his wife Linda of Hillsboro
and her sister, Vicky and her husband Randy Vaughn of Murfreesboro,
nephews, Joseph Parks, Todd (Shelby) Vaughn and Andy (Lauren) Vaughn;
nieces, Stacie (Jack) Vaughn and Misty (Nathan) Morgan; great nephews,
Zachary Morgan, Xander Vaughn and Will Vaughn; great nieces, Madison
Vaughn, Kyleigh Morgan, Mallory and Emma Vaughn.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Tuesday at the Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens Mausoleum with Minister Tom Harrison officiating. Arrangements by:
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com