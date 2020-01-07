Sam Baker Crockett Jr., of Nashville, passed this life on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at Richland Place in Nashville at the age of 75. Mr. Crockett was born in Nashville to the late Sam B. Crockett Sr. and Margaret Stephens Crockett. During his life he worked in security with Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church as well as the Al Menah Shriners. Mr. Crockett is survived by a host of cousins and extended family members. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at 11:00am at Hollywood Cemetery in Wartrace with Richard Stephenson officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Hollywood Cemetery, P.O. Box 158, Wartrace, Tennssee 37183 or First Baptist Church Wartrace, 105 Vine Street, Wartrace, Tennessee 37183. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1/13/20– Sam Baker Crockett Jr.
