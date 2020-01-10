1/12/20– Ricky L. Haley

Ricky L. Haley, of Normandy, passed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020
at his residence, at the age of 62. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Old Redden’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive
friends from 1 PM – 3 PM.
Ricky was the son of the late Daniel and Dorothy Parker Haley. He attended
the Breakfree Worship Center in Tullahoma. Ricky was an outdoorsman and
enjoyed fishing and camping. He was a small engine mechanic and welder. He
was very family oriented and a very proud father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Danny and
Gary Haley.
Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Meliony Haley of Normandy; son, Ricky
Daniel Haley (Kelly) of Bedford County; daughters, Delania Davis (Phillip)
of Manchester and Devin Conn (Chad) of Shelbyville; sisters, Carol Frazier
(Ricky), Lila Crabtree (Bill), Sue Haley and Tina Farrar, all of Manchester
and Shelia Gowen (Mike) of Tullahoma and grandchildren, Taylor and Garrett
Davis, Kevin and Grace Conn and Raegan and Wesley Haley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tammy Cawthron, Pam
Sweeney, Larry Allen and Eddie Brice for all their help and support during
Ricky’s illness.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.