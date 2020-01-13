1/12/20 — Matthew David Bouchard

“BOUCHARD, Matthew David, of Tullahoma TN went to be with the Lord on
January 8, 2020 at age 51. Funeral Services are scheduled for 7 PM, Sunday,
January 12, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church. The family will receive
friends from 5 PM – 7 PM.
He was born in Flint MI on October 9, 1968. Fast and loud was how he lived,
so it seems fitting that he left us quicker than we were ready for.
Few people live (or laugh) as loudly as Matthew did. We’re pretty sure the
only thing louder than his laugh was his Harley. He always set out to make
everyone laugh as loud as he did, of course. And he was very, very good at
it. Matthew was a builder of things and a builder of people. He spent his
life helping others, and he always jumped at the opportunity to teach and
help someone learn something new.
Matthew loved the outdoors, walking with Jesus, and being with his family.
At the time he passed, Matt was the happiest he’d ever been and he made
sure everyone he met knew how grateful he was for the love of his life,
Rosalba, and his kids.
Loving son of Marshall Sr. and Leonia, Matthew joins his father and three
big brothers in Heaven (Marshall Jr., David, and Mark). He is survived by
his wife Rosalba; his mother; his sons Nicolas, Jesse, and Theo; his
daughter Nicole and son-in-law Marshall and grandson Greyson; his sister
Michelle and brother Michael, and too many cousins to count (seriously).
We’ll miss him fiercely. But we swear, if you listen closely, you just
might hear him whistling and laughing with the saints as he helps them fix
a heavenly Harley.”
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.