1/11/20 – Patricia Carlton Alford

A Celebration of Life for Patricia Carlton Alford, age 68 of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Herschel Frazier officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Ms. Alford passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was born on October 4, 1951 to the late Hulen and Beatrice Carlton. She loved children and cared for many over most of her life. She enjoyed going to yards sales on Saturday’s with her sister, trips to the beach, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Carlton. Survived by her sons, Tony Carlton (Sonia), Chuck Alford (Christy); daughter, Tonya Givens (Frank); sister, Sylvia Brewer (Floyd); grandchildren, Brent Carlton, Trevor Carlton, Taylor Rayfield, Shelby Givens, Dewayne Alford, Austin Alford; great-grandchildren, Brenley Carlton, Brooklyn Carlton, Briley Carlton; nephews, James Brewer and Michael Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center, 1343 McArthur St., Manchester, TN 37355.
