1/11/20– Noah Allen Hugh Clark

Noah Allen Hugh Clark, of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, January
5, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, at the age of five weeks.
Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 AM at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Noah, the infant son of Gavin and Savanah Walker Clark of Manchester, was
born on November 25, 2019 in Winchester, TN. In addition to his parents,
he is survived by grandparents, Ashley and John Walker of Manchester, Rick
and Kim Clark of Manchester and Angel Liggins of Hillsboro; great
grandparents, Dennis Walker of Manchester and Dennis Hall and Donna
Frangipani of Knoxville; brother, Aiden; sister, Aubree; uncles Lucas
Wright of Washington and Gray of Hillsboro and aunts, Sierra and Caleigh
Walker, both of Manchester, Alexis and Dagan Clark, both of Manchester and
Ava of Hillsboro.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.