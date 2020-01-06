1/11/20 — Joseph Edward “Jay” Johnson II

Joseph Edward “Jay” Johnson II, of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday January 3, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 51. Mr. Johnson was born in Tullahoma to the late Joseph Johnson Sr, and Sara Jernigan Richardson who survives. Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Motlow State Community College. He served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm, and later worked for Bridgestone. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sarah and Rob Roy Jernigan. He is survived by his parents, Sara and Chuck Richardson; one daughter Sarah Jo Johnson; uncles Bobby Jernigan (Jane) and Rusty Jernigan and his wife Trisha. Joseph is also survived by his fiancé Jennifer Jacobs. Visitation for Mr. Johnson will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 1:00-3:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.