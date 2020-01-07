1/11/20– Irene Damron

Irene Damron, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at
the Life Care Center of Tullahoma, at the age of 84. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of the Raus Community of Bedford County, she was the daughter of
the late John and Ruby Sons Glascoe. Irene was loved by many and she loved
people, especially her family. She enjoyed entertaining people in her home
and playing cards. She was a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John
Robert Damron; brothers, Aaron and Marion Glascoe and sisters, Christine
Smith, Ruth Damron and Helen Harris.
Irene is survived by brother, Ernest Glascoe (Daisy) of Tullahoma; sister,
Jean Chilton of Tullahoma and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her
memory to the Alzheimer Association, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200,
Nashville, TN 37204
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.