1/11/20 — Bettye Baucum Coleman,

Coleman, Bettye Baucum, 93, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at her home after a long illness. Mrs. Coleman was born in Atlanta, Texas to the late James Clinton Baucum and Ola Cleo Baucum. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker and was a member of the church of Christ at Cedar Lane in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hobbert Mitchell Coleman; three brothers, John Edward Baucum, Lelan Dale Baucum, and James Brown Baucum; one daughter, Deborah Ann Collings; and one great-grandson, Joshua Collings. She is survived by one daughter, Ila (Brent) Bates of Tullahoma; one son, Dale Coleman of Richmond, California; son-in-law, David Collings of Nashville; five grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) Collings, Andrew Collings, Stephen (Melissa) Collings, Bryan (Heather) Bates, and Melanie (Peter) McGraw; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 10:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the church of Christ at Cedar Lane Missions Ministry, 1200 Cedar Lane, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or Hospice Compassus, c/o Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
