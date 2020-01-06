1/10/20– Mildred Ojean Parker

Funeral services for Mrs. Mildred Ojean Parker, age 94, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Mildred passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Mildred was born in Eva, AL, the daughter of the late Phene and Bessie Easterwood Adams. She worked on the assembly line at Pajama Corporation of America and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Mildred enjoyed quilting, jewelry making, and crafts and was a member of Forest Mill Home Demonstration Club.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Parker; and three brothers, Lawrence, John, and Wendell Adams. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra K. Long of Hillsboro and Nelli Hill of Belleair, FL; one sister, Sue Richardson; six grandchildren, Brenda (Danny) Sherrill, Lisa Jenkins, Gina (Denny) Rudolph, Leslie Rigney, Adam Hill, and Andrea Hill; nine great grandchildren; and six great, great grandchildren.