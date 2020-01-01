1/1/20– Deborah Erline Medford

Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Deborah Erline Medford, 68, passed away
Wednesday January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born in Madison, Tennessee
on September 25, 1951 to Harvey Thomas Conner Sr. and Sarah Alice Myers
Conner who preceded her in death along with her sister, Louise Compton;
brothers, Thomas Conner Jr. and William Conner.
She was a member of the Mount View Church of Christ. She was a loving wife
to her husband and traveled with him and their 3 fur babies fowr 35 years
across the country driving a truck.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Medford; her fur babies, Little
Man, Baby Girl and Sadie Mae; sister, Nell Shellhorn, Madison, TN;
brother-in-law, Danny Rust, Elkhart, IN; brother-in-law, Jerry (Debbie)
Medord, Manchester, TN; loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Minsters Foy Rigney officiating with burial to follow in the Welker
Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee.