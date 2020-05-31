Yearbook pickup for Coffee County Central set for Thursday

Coffee County Central High School yearbooks have been printed, shipped to the school and a distribution date has been set for Thursday, June 4.
Pickup will be conducted as a drive thru in the bus loading zone at CHS. Class of 2020 graduates may pick up yearbooks from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Students who were juniors and sophomores this past year may pick up yearbooks from 1-3 p.m. Drivers will need to enter the bus zone at the bus entrance and exit at the baseball field.
Students who did not previously reserve a book will have the opportunity to purchase one during this time. Those transactions will be processed from vehicles with the ability to accept credit cards or checks. No cash will be accepted. Anyone with questions should contact Scott Anderson by email at andersondeuce@k12coffee.net.
