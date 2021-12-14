Wreaths Across America honoring deceased military in Coffee County

Wreaths across America has placed Remembrance Wreaths on the military graves at Arlington National Cemetery at Christmas for 30 years.
For the fifth year Coffee County has joined more than 3,100 other sites nation-wide participating in this program to honor our deceased military veterans.
On Saturday December 18, 2021 following a ceremony at 11 a.m., wreaths will be placed graves of military veterans that have been identified who are interred at several local cemeteries.
Evergreen (75 military graves), Maplewood (280 military graves) and Oakwood (250 military graves) Cemeteries in Tullahoma will also have ceremonies at 11 a.m.
Marine Corps Junior ROTC Cadets Tullahoma High School will participate in the ceremony and help place wreaths at Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
The Coffee County Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Honor Guard will participate in the ceremony at 11 a.m. and place wreaths at Hurricane Grove Cemetery (30 military graves) just off I-24 northwest of exit 105 in Coffee County.
The Army Junior ROTC from Warren County High School will participate in the ceremony at Fredonia Cemetery (95 military graves) at 2 p.m.
The Brig Gen. Shofner chapter of the Marine Corps League will run the ceremonies at Shofners Cemetery at 11 a.m. and Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bedford County at noon.
A ceremony will also be held at the Beech Grove Confederate Cemetery at 11 a.m. where a Revolutionary War veteran and veterans of the Civil War are buried.
Ceremonial wreaths will also be placed at Citizens Cemetery in Tullahoma and at Rose Hill Cemetery in rural Coffee County.
Prior to the ceremonies at cemeteries a ceremony placing eight ceremonial wreaths representing all the military services, the Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and POW/MIAs will be held at the old Coffee County Courthouse on the Square in Manchester at 9:00 a.m.
Families of military veterans buried at any of these cemeteries are invited to make sure the committee has the name and location of the grave of their family member so a wreath can be placed on their grave in case they have not already been identified.
The Coffee County Republican Women have taken this project on as a non-partisan project with 100 percent of all funds collected locally being used to order and place wreaths on veterans graves.
All the money collected for this project goes directly to Wreaths Across America who are shipping the wreaths directly to Coffee County from Maine.
Funds have been raised to place wreaths on all currently identified military graves in the ten local locations this year.
Anyone interested in adding and being the Point of Contact for other local cemeteries in 2022 can contact Cyndi Clower (931) 728-9898 at Clower Automotive at 1406 McArthur St. in Manchester, TN 37355.
Checks for the 2022 Wreaths Across America effort should be made out to WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA TM and dropped off or mailed to Cyndi Clower (931) 728-9898 at Clower Automotive at 1406 McArthur St. in Manchester, TN 37355.
Wreaths across America is a IRS 501c3 non-profit and all donations are tax deductible.
$15 sponsors one wreath – $30 sponsors two wreaths – $75 sponsors five wreaths $150 sponsors 10 wreaths.
Businesses, organizations and individuals can sponsor wreaths and they can do so in memory of a deceased veteran or veterans.
If you would like to volunteer to help place wreaths on December 18th call Claude Morse (931) 247-5151.
Coffee County TN Wreaths Across America Committee
Spokesperson/Board Member Claude Morse (931) 247-5151
Wreaths Across America Events on December 18, 2021
9 a.m. War Memorials, Old Coffee County Courthouse
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths Only
POC Claude Morse (931) 247-5151
11 a.m. Beech Grove Confederate Cemetery
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths and approximately 61 military graves
Sons of the Confederacy
POC Michael Anderson
11 a.m. Hurricane Grove Cemetery – Rural Coffee County near I-24 exit 105
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths and approximately 30 military graves
Coffee County High School Junior Air Force ROTC
POC Bobbie Morse (931) 247-4545
11 a.m. Evergreen Cemetery – Tullahoma
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths and approximately 75 military graves
POC Tullahoma Alderman Sernobia McGee (931) 247-2082
11 a.m. Maplewood Cemetery – Tullahoma
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths and approximately 280 military graves
Tullahoma Girl Scout Troop
POC Greg Gressel (615) 969-8005
11 a.m. Oakwood Cemetery – Tullahoma
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths and approximately 250 military graves
Tullahoma High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC
POC Claude Morse (931) 247-5151
11 a.m. Shofner Cemetery – Bedford County
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths and approximately 30 military graves
Brig. General Shofner Chapter of the Marine Corps League
POC Fred Kasper (847) 687-2747
Noon – Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – Bedford County
Eight Ceremonial wreaths
Brig. General Shofner Chapter of the Marine Corps League
2 p.m. Fredonia Cemetery – Rural Coffee County
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths and approximately 100 military graves
McMinnville High School Army Junior ROTC
POC – Cyndi Clower (931) 247-4882
TBD Citizens Cemetery – Tullahoma
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths Only
TBD Rose Hill Cemetery – Highway 55 Coffee County
Eight Ceremonial Wreaths Only