Woodbury, Tullahoma Christmas parades are this weekend

If the Manchester Christmas Parade this past Saturday didn’t give you enough holiday cheer, you can catch a pair of Christmas parades taking place nearby this weekend.
This coming Saturday, December 4th is the day for the Woodbury Christmas Parade. The parade is a community project of the Woodbury Lions Club.
Parade entries will assemble at 11am and the parade will begin at Noon in nearby Cannon County.
The parade will start on Adams Street, head down Highway 70 and then to Highway 53 and eventually to College Street in Woodbury.
Meanwhile, the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade will happen at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. There are already over 100 entries and more being accepted. The theme is “A Cartoon Christmas.” Anyone wishing to enter can visit the Tullahoma Chamber in person before noon on Friday.