Woodbury residents told to boil water after treatment plant floods

According to the Woodbury Water Department, the water treatment plant there experienced flooding that has led to the possibility of water contamination into the plant’s treated water – although none of the potentially contaminated water has yet to leave the plant.
Officials have issued a precautionary advisory to residents, asking them to boil any water before consumption. This entails bringing water to a boil, allowing it to boil for three minutes and then allowing it to cool before consumption. This should be done for any activities related to consumption or food preparation until further notice – including washing dishes, brushing teeth, drinking and making ice.
Water Department officials anticipate having the issue resolved within 48 hours. Woodbury residents can contact Shane Gannon at 615-563-4221 with any questions.