An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Woodbury man, who is facing multiple charges, including murder.
At the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, on July 12, 2019, TBI Special Agents responded to a home on Sunny Slope Drive in Woodbury, where Jason Glass (01/28/1984) had been shot to death. During the course of the investigation, Agents learned that the victim was with an acquaintance, John McPeak, during an altercation at that home. The investigation revealed that during that altercation, McPeak fired shots, striking and killing the victim.
In January, the Cannon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging John Daniel McPeak (DOB 09/24/1985) with one count of First Degree Murder, two counts Aggravated Assault, one count Aggravated Burglary, one count Theft of Property, one count Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon, and one count Employing a Firearm with Intent to go Armed. On Wednesday, McPeak was transported to the Cannon County Jail, where he was booked on those charges.
Woodbury man charged with murder
An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Woodbury man, who is facing multiple charges, including murder.