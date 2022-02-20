Woodbury man charged with bank robbery

A Woodbury man has been arrested in connection with several mid-state bank robberies. Clifton Knight, also known as the breeze, has been accused of hitting three banks in the area over a 5-week period.
This crime spree dates back to December, 2021 with the authorities saying he may have been involved in robbing banks between Murfreesboro and Knoxville.
Surveillance video shows the suspect at Suntrust Bank in Green Hills on January 4, 2022. He allegedly demanded one-hundred dollar bills as well as fifties.
A witness noticed his getaway car and took a picture of the license plate, ultimately leading investigators back to Knight, but not before he hit two more banks.
On February 4, 2022, surveillance photos from at Suntrust Bank in Hermitage showed him wearing the same denim vest, grey hoody sweatshirt, glasses and a black gaiter.
Four days later (2/8/2022), Knight was in surveillance pictures from Fifth-Third Bank on Donelson Pike. With that robbery, a witness followed the get away car and got a clear picture of the license tag. Yes, it was listed to 59-year old Clifton Knight of Woodbury.
Knight is now being held in Kentucky on federal charges in connection with these Middle Tennessee bank robberies.
-Thunder Radio news partner WGNS Radio provided this report.