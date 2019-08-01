Woodbury couple cited after dog found in car with inside temps as hot as 134 degrees

Murfreesboro police cited a Woodbury couple for animal cruelty after they found a dog inside of a hot car earlier this week.
A Woodbury couple allegedly left their dog in their car at the South Rutherford Blvd. Walmart with the outside temperature 92 degrees. The responding officer paged for the couple over the intercom, when they did not respond, the officer made entry into the vehicle with a lock-out kit and removed the dog from he vehicle. The dog was placed inside of an air conditioned patrol car where it drank two bottles of water. Temperature reading devices read between 124 and 134 degrees inside the vehicle where the dog was.