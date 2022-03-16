Woman found dead near wreck scene; person of interest sought

Authorities in Bedford County are seeking a man who they believe may have been involved in the death of a woman there.
This person – described by Bedford County Sheriff’s Department as a “black male, slender in build” allegedly walked away from a crash at the area of Sims and Henslee Road intersection at 7:30 p.m Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
According to Bedford County authorities, when troopers arrived at the crash, no one was in the car.
Authorities later found that the car belonged to a woman who was found dead in a nearby home.
Authorities believe the vehicle that belonged to the deceased woman was taken from the home.
Investigators added that the man allegedly knocked on the doors of two homes in the area before disappearing. He was last seen walking toward Sims Rd. from Henslee Rd. Deputies described the man as armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 931-684-3232.