Woman collapses during altercation with MPD at Walmart; later dies

Manchester Police were dispatched to the Manchester Walmart Saturday morning to investigate a woman who was behaving strangely – that woman got into an altercation with officers, collapsed and died later Saturday night.
According to Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott, police were dispatched because the subject in question was acting strangely. She was escorted outside of the store by officers on the scene at which point, the situation escalated. When officers attempted to restrain the woman, she collapsed. The suspect was taken to Unity Medical Center in Manchester and then transferred to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. She passed away Saturday night, according to Northcott.
Northcott told Thunder Radio News that a significant amount of methamphetamine was found in the woman’s possession. Northcott has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent review of the incident.