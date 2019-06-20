Woman Charged with Murder in Georgia Arrested this week in Tullahoma
After several months of testing, it was determined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that Harris had been shot. His body had been severely burned. At least one .380-caliber bullet was recovered from Farris’ body.
Farris’ wife, Melody Farris, 59, was arrested at the home of an acquaintance, in Tullahoma, TN on Tuesday night. She is charged with murder with malice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing the death of another.
Farris’ body was so badly burned that it was several weeks before GBI crime lab technicians could identify him.
She’s was housed at the Coffee County Jail until early Thursday morning when she was transported back to Georgia.