With vaccines arriving in Tennessee this week, here is who can receive them first

The Tennessee Department of Health has received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of statewide shipment on Thursday, as announced by Thunder Radio News on Monday. The state obtained an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply with anticipated receipt of 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The first and second Pfizer vaccine shipments will be used to provide first and second vaccine doses to individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1, as detailed in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.
Phase 1a1 patients include the following:
*Hospital / free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious material
*Home care staff
*COVID-19 mass testing site staff
*Student health providers
*Staff and residents of long term care facilities
*First responders with diret public exposure
With first priority to those who meet the following:
65 and older, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, solid organ transplant, obesity with a BMI greater than 30, serious cardiac disease, sickle cell disease and type 1 nd 2 diabetics.
You can read Tennessee’s full vaccination plan by clicking here.