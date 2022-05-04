With May 3 primary over – here is what’s next

Now that the May 3 primary election is over, there are several important dates coming up that will make for an eventful summer in Coffee County.
Next up is the August 4 County General Election, along with the state and federal primary elections.
The deadline to register to vote for the Aug. 4 election is Tuesday, July 5. You can register at the Coffee County Election Commission on McArthur St. at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
Early voting will be held from July 15 through July 30 at the election commission and CD Stamps Center. The deadline for absentee ballot request will be July 28.
Races of note
A few winners from the May 3 primary will square off against Independent candidates in August who were no on the May 3 ballot; while others will be Republican and Democratic winners from May 3 facing each other. Some winners from May 3 are unopposed and a lock for winning in August.
Republican candidate for Coffee County Mayor, who ran unopposed in the primary, will face off against Independent candidate Margaret Cunningham in August for the county’s top seat.
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, who defeated challenger Alethia Rawn in the May 3 primary will face two challengers. Independent candidates Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell will each be seeking the highest law enforcement spot in the county – you will see all three on the ballot with the option to select one.
Longtime County Clerk Teresa McFadden (I) will be challenged by Republican Melissa Anderson (R) in August.
Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett beat Republican challenger Scott Hansert in the May 3 primary and will now face Democratic primary winner Ronnie Watts, who ran unopposed.
There are a couple of Coffee County Commission seats that will see challenges in August. In District 2, Republican primary winners Joey Hobbs and Claude Morse will face Democratic primary winner Mike Stein. The top two vote-getters will serve as commissioners.
In District 5, Republican primary winners Missy Deford and Tim Morris will face off against Democratic primary winner Bonnie Gamble. The top two vote-getters will serve as commissioners.
And in District 7, Republican primary winner Tina Reed will face Democratic candidates Rosemary Crabtree and Jackie Duncan. The top two vote-getters will serve as commissioners.
Also coming up in August will be City of Manchester Mayor and Aldermen elections. Mayor Marilyn Howard will be running unopposed.
Three Manchester alderman seats will expire in August. Aldermen Bill Nickels, Mark Messick and Roxanne Patton will all see their terms expire in August. Only Messick is seeking re-election.
Eight candidates have filed petitions to run for Manchester alderman – they include Messick, Julie Anderson, David Bradley, Helen Debellis, Joey Hobbs, Claude Morse, Donny Parsley and James Threet.
In state races, Rush Bricken, incumbent for House of Representatives 47th District, will face challenger Ronnie Holden in a state Republican primary in August.
below — see full results from the May 3 primary.
Click here to see unofficial results from the May 3 primary.