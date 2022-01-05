WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THURSDAY, JAN 6

The National Weather Service office in Nashville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Thursday.
Snow accumulations of 2-3 inches for most areas expected with far southern counties in Middle Tennessee expected to have around 1 inch of snow mixed with light accumulations of sleet and freezing rain.
Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous and could impact the Thursday morning commute, according to NWS.
Precipitation is expected to develop over the southwest counties of the Mid State before daybreak Thursday, then spread across the area through the early morning hours. Precipitation will start to develop during the morning rush hour for Nashville Metro. Some freezing rain and sleet will be mixed with the snow for areas south of Interstate 40, but any mixed precipitation will change to all snow .
This precipitation is expected to be followed by extremely frigid weather – with overnight lows forecast for 10 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning.
In the event of school closures, cancellations or other travel advisories, Thunder Radio will update its website, announce on air (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM) and send push notifications on the “Manchester Go” app for your apple or android smart device (free download).