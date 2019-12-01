Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas in Middle Tennessee for Sunday night through noon Monday – an area that includes Coffee County.
A strong upper-level low pressure system will bring the chance of snowfall to the mid-state with accumulating snowfall amounts between one to two inches possible across the Cumberland Plateau Regions, according to NWS.
The advisory includes Putnam, Overton, Cannon, DeKalb and Coffee counties.
“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” NWS says in its advisory.
As always, you should plan for your local school systems’ to be running on schedule unless you hear otherwise. To sign up for school-closing text alerts, click here.