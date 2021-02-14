Winter Storm Warning in effect for Coffee County through Tuesday morning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for most all of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County.
According to National Weather Service, the are should prepare for heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations could reach 2 to 4 inches with ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.
According to NWS, precipitation will start mainly as freezing rain Sunday night with ice accumulation making travel hazardous. Monday, the precipitation will change over to all snow. Most accumulation will occur in the late afternoon and evening hours. Cold air will follow, with high temperatures on Tuesday expected to remain in the mid 20s with temperatures in the teens overnight Monday and Tuesday.
Travel is expected to be very difficult from Sunday night through early Tuesday.
Travel issues Sunday
Travel problems were persistent in the local area Sunday morning with light freezing rain falling on the area. Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said portions of US Highway 41 North of exit 105 were closed due to icy conditions. Meanwhile, multiple reports were received of icy conditions on rural roads, especially in the northern part of the county. A jack-knifed 18-wheeler around mile maker 90 on Interstate-24 had traffic crawling for hours.