Window remains open for candidates to pick up petitions for May 3 primary

Candidates who wish to file for the upcoming May 3 primary have just over two weeks to do so.
Candidates for the upcoming May 3, 2022 State and Coffee County Primary Elections began picking up petition papers on Dec. 20 at the Coffee County Election Commission.
The deadline to have petitions returned is Thursday, Feb. 17 at noon with a withdrawal deadline of Feb. 24.
Anyone wishing to vote in the May 3 primary must be registered by Monday, April 4. You can register by visiting the Coffee County Election Commission on McArthur St. Early voting will be April 13 through April 28. You can also register to vote from your computer – just click here.
There are multiple races up for grabs this election cycle. Just to name a few: Coffee County Sheriff, Coffee County Mayor, Manchester Mayor, Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Coffee County Trustee, Road Superintendent, General Sessions Judge, District Attorney General, along with various county commissioners, city aldermen and school board seats.