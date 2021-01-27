Winchester Police Seeking suspects who broke into pharmacy

Winchester Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who broke into Bennett’s Pharmacy on Dinah Shore Blvd.
According to Winchester Police, officers responded to the location at 10:30 p.m. on January 25 to burglar alarm.
When officers arrived they found the front window shattered and further investigation revealed that property was taken. Surveillance video shows two suspects dressed in black committing the burglary. Authorities believe that a Toyota Rav4 (2017-2020 model) is also involved. From a video provided, the vehicle appears to be blue or gray.
Anyone with information about who may have committed this crime is urged to contact Sgt. Detective Ronnie Durm at 931-967-3840 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 931-962-INFO.
(Suspects are pictured above, dressed in all black)