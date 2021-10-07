Winchester Police Officer family needs help after motorcycle crash

A Winchester Police Department officer is in need of help from the community after suffering substantial injuries in an off-duty motorcycle accident.
WTVF reports that officer Cody Allen was riding a motorcycle behind his pregnant wife, who was driving her car. His wife began experiencing contractions and pulled over. When Allen pulled over, his motorcycle hit gravel and he was thrown from the bike.
Allen is expected to miss work for at least 12 weeks after undergoing surgery. He is married with two children and a third on the way. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. Here is the link to donate.