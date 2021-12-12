Winchester Police need help solving burglaries

Winchester Police Department is seeking help to solve storage unit burglaries.
According to the department, a report was filed regarding storage unit burglaries that occurred over the past week. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be a white, single cab ford pickup allegedly involved in the incidents.
If you have any information regarding these burglaries, you are encouraged to contact detective Ryan Fuller with Winchester PD at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO.