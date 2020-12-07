Winchester police discover unknown male body; ask for public to help identify

The Winchester Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death of an unknown male.
The body of a male was located on Agate Street in Winchester with no vehicle nearby. There was no cell phone with the body.
At this time, police do not have an identity on the male subject. The male is described as a white male, slender build, age is late 20’s to mid-30’s. The male has dark brown hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a short length beard.
The male was wearing a black qalo wedding band. If you have any information that may aid in the identification of the individual please contact Detective Brian Wilder with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO(4636).