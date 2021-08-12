Winchester Police Department search for suspect

The Winchester Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a subject wanted in a report of an armed robbery. The robbery happened on August 8th at Speedway Market in Winchester.
The Subject was described as a slender white male possibly in his 20’s-30’s. He was seen wearing grey pants, a black “Realtree” hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and black gloves. You can view an image of the suspect and the vehicle the suspect was in at the time of the incident below.
If you or anyone you know has information regarding this situation, you are asked to contact Detective Brian Wilder with the Winchester Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO(4636).