Wimberley Selected for SCORE Program
The Tennessee Educator Fellowship is a yearlong program that equips teachers, school counselors, interventionists, and librarians to learn about education policy and advocate for their students and profession. Since the inception of SCORE’s Educator Fellowship program, cohorts have led new education initiatives, advocated for high-quality instructional materials, engaged community stakeholders in conversations centered around literacy and post-secondary opportunities, along with amplifying the voice, presence, and support for educators.