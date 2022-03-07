Widespread outage causes 7,000 DREMC customers to lose power Sunday evening

Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday night (March 6, 2022) much of Manchester and the northeastern part of Coffee County went dark.
According to Duck River Electric Membership Corporation, about 7,000 customers were without power for a little less than an hour. Most all of the city limits of Manchester lost power, and most all business and residence east of Highway 53 and North of highway 41 lost juice.
Rumors were rampant as to the cause of the outage. But Duck River confirms to us that a substation went down due to “animal contact.”
Crews worked vigorously and most power was restored shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday evening.