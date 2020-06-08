WHO: Coronavirus unlikely to be spread by asymptomatic patients

The World Health Organization said Monday that Coronavirus patients without symptoms, also known as asymptomatic, are not spreading the virus.
WHO officials say that asymptomatic spread can occur, but that it is not the main way of transmission.
Officials said that “from the data they have, it seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.”
Meanwhile, according to numbers released by the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday, there are now 82 cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County. There are 62 recoveries, leaving about 20 active cases of the virus.