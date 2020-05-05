Westwood to hold awards night May 21; Thunder Radio to broadcast event

Westwood Middle School will be hosting eighth grade awards night and spring sports recognition night at Dyer-Bouldin Field at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
Thunder Radio is proud to partner with Westwood Middle School to broadcast the awards ceremonies to allow for parents, grandparents and extended family to listen to their child while maintaining social distancing.
According to the school, social distancing guidelines will be observed for the awards night. The broadcast of awards can be heard live at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, at thunder1320.com and on the Manchester GO app.
“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Westwood Middle School to broadcast these awards for students and their families to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “As Manchester’s community radio station, we take our role of providing local content and local events seriously – so naturally this is a great event for us to be a part of and we are excited to broadcast it. “
Westwood has also released a schedule for students to return school materials and pick up personal belongings. Sixth graders will do this from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, seventh graders from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13 and eighth graders from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
Parents bringing students should park in the front parking lot. Students walking should approach the main entrance to turn in materials. Chromebooks will be turned into personnel located under the awning at the front of the school. After Chromebooks are returned, outstanding cafeteria charges or fees must be paid or arrangements made to pay.
Students will then move to their homeroom teacher to pick up personal belongings. No students or parents will be allowed inside the building.