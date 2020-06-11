Westwood Rockets celebrate police, deliver steaks and drinks to MPD

In an overwhelming show of support Thursday morning, the Westwood Middle School Football players took it upon themselves to show the Manchester Police Department that it is appreciated in this community.
Westwood football players, along with head coach Chad Dyer, teamed up with Spring Street Market in Manchester and delivered uncooked steaks, baked potatoes and cases of drinks to the police department at city hall on Thursday for officers to enjoy.
“We know you all are here for us and our community,” said Shannon Fletcher, who helped organize the gifts. “We just want to give a little appreciation back to you with all the stuff that’s going on and show that you are really appreciated. We want to thank you.”
Football players made their way to city hall after morning practice and even brought signs of support with them. Manchester Police Department officials were grateful for the gifts.
(Below photos by Josh Peterson, Thunder Radio)