Westwood Middle receives recognition from VFW

On Tuesday, Kim King, Commander of VFW Post 10904, presented a National Citation of Recognition from the Veterans of Foreign Wars national headquarters to Westwood Middle School.
The Principal, Ms. Julie Miller accepted the citation on behalf of the school. The VFW recognized Westwood Middle School for promoting citizenship education both in the school and outside in the community. The VFW Citizenship Education Teacher (middle school) Award for the state of Tennessee is a member of Westwood Middle School (Jim Dobson), but without the support of the teachers, staff and students of Westwood Middle School that award would not have been possible and that is why the VFW is recognizing Westwood Middle School for all of their hard work.
Pictured are Kim King, right, and Julie Miller.