Westwood Middle holds 8th grade awards night

Westwood Middle School held its 8th grade awards night on Thursday, May 21. Thunder Radio was there to broadcast the awards and recognition of spring sports students who had their seasons cut short.

The Top 10 percent of the 8th grade class at Westwood is as follows:

Melisa Garcia Ayala

2. Kylee Finchum

3. Kailee Rossman

4. Mallory Freeman

5. Marli Miller

6. Jeffery Hale

7. Alyssa Freeze

8. Anna Claire Willmore

9. Robert Famularo

10. Scarlet Cain

11. Neil Ghandhi

12. Haley Bowen

13. Anaiah Davenport

14. Claire Jacobs

15. Addison Vanwinkle

The presidential academic awards for 2019-2020 are as follows:
1. Gianna Afflerbaugh
2. Haley Bowen
3. Scarlet Cain
4. Eduardo Cano Aguilar
5. Anaiah Davenport
6. Zowee Dillard
7. Cody Douglas
8. Robert Famularo
9. Kylee Finchum
10. Melisa Garcia Ayala
11. Mallory Freeman
12. Alyssa Freeze
13. Neil Gandhi
14. Kimberly Garcia Razo
15. Edgar Guzman
16. Jeffery Hale
17. Claire Jacobs
18. Gavin Skylar Koon
19. Jose Marceleno
20. Rylea McNamara
21. Marli Miller
22. Lyndsey Paschall
23. Devesh Patel
24. Alexandra Rivas Garcia
25. Kailee Rossman
26. Joely Sain
27. Addison Vanwinkle
28. Anna Claire Willmore

Other award winners are as follows:
American Legion Award- Skylar Koon, Kailee Rossman

Rotary Citizenship Award- Jeffery Hale, Alyssa Freeze

Gary Dyer Award- Eduardo Cano Aguilar, Ansley Beachboard

Presidential Awards- List attached

Attendance Awards- Michael Baker, Jose Barrera, Jonas Baugh, Jimi Flores (Perfect Attendance All 3 Years) Salina Flores, Selena Peneloza Vega, Elias Ramon Gonzalez

Rocket Reader Award- Alexiz Barrera-Ayala

Rocket Music Award- Alyssa Freeze

Rocket Yearbook Award- Alyssa Freeze

Rocket Wellness Awards- Princess Peneloza, Jonas Baugh

Art I Award- Mallory Freeman

Theatre 1 Award- Alyssa Freeze

ELA Awards: Advanced and ELA- Advanced: Melisa Garcia Ayala; ELA: Neil Gandhi, Marli Miller

Science Awards- Nico Sanfilippo, Edgar Guzman

Physical Science Award- Jeffery Hale and Marli Miller

Math Awards- Eduardo Rojas Chavez, Nancy Carbajal

Algebra I Award- Melisa Garcia Ayala

Woodmen of the World Award (U.S. History)- Jeffery Hale, Aidan Hetrick

Computer Applications Award – Tatiana McCord