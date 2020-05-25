Westwood celebrates 8th graders at awards night

Westwood Middle School held its 8th grade awards night on Thursday, May 21. Thunder Radio was there to broadcast the awards and recognition of spring sports students who had their seasons cut short.
The Top 10 percent of the 8th grade class at Westwood is as follows:
Melisa Garcia Ayala
2. Kylee Finchum
3. Kailee Rossman
4. Mallory Freeman
5. Marli Miller
6. Jeffery Hale
7. Alyssa Freeze
8. Anna Claire Willmore
9. Robert Famularo
10. Scarlet Cain
11. Neil Ghandhi
12. Haley Bowen
13. Anaiah Davenport
14. Claire Jacobs
15. Addison Vanwinkle
The presidential academic awards for 2019-2020 are as follows:
1. Gianna Afflerbaugh
2. Haley Bowen
3. Scarlet Cain
4. Eduardo Cano Aguilar
5. Anaiah Davenport
6. Zowee Dillard
7. Cody Douglas
8. Robert Famularo
9. Kylee Finchum
10. Melisa Garcia Ayala
11. Mallory Freeman
12. Alyssa Freeze
13. Neil Gandhi
14. Kimberly Garcia Razo
15. Edgar Guzman
16. Jeffery Hale
17. Claire Jacobs
18. Gavin Skylar Koon
19. Jose Marceleno
20. Rylea McNamara
21. Marli Miller
22. Lyndsey Paschall
23. Devesh Patel
24. Alexandra Rivas Garcia
25. Kailee Rossman
26. Joely Sain
27. Addison Vanwinkle
28. Anna Claire Willmore
Other award winners are as follows:
American Legion Award- Skylar Koon, Kailee Rossman
Rotary Citizenship Award- Jeffery Hale, Alyssa Freeze
Gary Dyer Award- Eduardo Cano Aguilar, Ansley Beachboard
Presidential Awards- List attached
Attendance Awards- Michael Baker, Jose Barrera, Jonas Baugh, Jimi Flores (Perfect Attendance All 3 Years) Salina Flores, Selena Peneloza Vega, Elias Ramon Gonzalez
Rocket Reader Award- Alexiz Barrera-Ayala
Rocket Music Award- Alyssa Freeze
Rocket Yearbook Award- Alyssa Freeze
Rocket Wellness Awards- Princess Peneloza, Jonas Baugh
Art I Award- Mallory Freeman
Theatre 1 Award- Alyssa Freeze
ELA Awards: Advanced and ELA- Advanced: Melisa Garcia Ayala; ELA: Neil Gandhi, Marli Miller
Science Awards- Nico Sanfilippo, Edgar Guzman
Physical Science Award- Jeffery Hale and Marli Miller
Math Awards- Eduardo Rojas Chavez, Nancy Carbajal
Algebra I Award- Melisa Garcia Ayala
Woodmen of the World Award (U.S. History)- Jeffery Hale, Aidan Hetrick
Computer Applications Award – Tatiana McCord