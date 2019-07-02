Westwood band program receives $1,500 grant

Westwood Middle School’s band program received an unexpected windfall thanks to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and fans of the musical group Phish.
The all-volunteer, fan-run Mockingbird Foundation is celebrating the Phish tour by making unsolicited tour grants supporting music programs near each of the venues at which the band is performing. You may remember that Phish was one of the headliners for the Bonnaroo festival last month.
The group sent a check for $1,500 to Westwood Middle School. It is the mockingbird’s 8th grant in Tennessee, and 403rd overall.