Welch named principal at Westwood Elementary

The Manchester City School District is pleased to announce Rebecca Welch as principal for the 2020 – 2021 school year at Westwood Elementary School. Welch served as the assistant principal during the 2019-2020 school year and replaces Melissa Glenn who will retire in June, 2020.
Mrs. Welch earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Murray State University in 2002. She then went on to earn a Master’s of Education: English Language Acquisition in 2013 from Lipscomb where she also earned her Administrative License.
“MCS is proud to have Rebecca as the new principal for Westwood Elementary. She has done an exceptional job at Westwood and we look forward to working with her as she guides WES. I have no doubt that Mrs. Welch will be an excellent leader for our students, faculty, staff, and families,” said Dr. Joey Vaughn, Director of Manchester City Schools.
Mrs. Welch is married to Dustin, who is a minister at Forest Mill Church of Christ. Together they have two children, Johnathan and Addison.