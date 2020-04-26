WEEKEND UPDATE: Now 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County; 23 active cases

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there are 9,667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee. There are 4,527 recovered, leaving 5,140 active cases. An increase in active cases that was expected by state officials after mass numbers of tests were administered last weekend across the state.
There have been 181 deaths and 828 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 147,474 tests administered.
In Coffee County, there have been 900 negative tests administered, 32 positive tests and nine people classified as recovered, leaving 23 active cases in the entire county.
